Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post $78.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.90 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $72.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $318.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 756,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 529.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.96. 2,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,260. The firm has a market cap of $196.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

