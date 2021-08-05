Zacks: Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Warner Music Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 6,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,534. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.