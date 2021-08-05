Zacks: Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Primo Water reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 109,682 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,904,079.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,607,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $2,760,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,034,737 shares of company stock worth $17,959,824 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $2,707,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in Primo Water by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Primo Water by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 68,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 20,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,577. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

