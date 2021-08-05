Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post sales of $96.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $88.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $395.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.60 million to $398.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $478.95 million, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lantheus by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth approximately $13,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,116 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 30.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 12.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.38. 197,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,027. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

