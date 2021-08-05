Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.25 Million

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post $51.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.50 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $36.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $193.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $305.44 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

NASDAQ GBT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,835. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

