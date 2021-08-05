Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

AUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AUY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 426,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,086,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 40.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,129,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 326,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 66.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 132,042 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 119,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

