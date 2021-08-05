Yamana Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

