XR Securities LLC Reduces Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

XR Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 57.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,101 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.50. The company had a trading volume of 484,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,631,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.82. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

