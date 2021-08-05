XR Securities LLC Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.35. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.29.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.