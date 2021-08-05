XinFin Network Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. XinFin Network has a market cap of $919.04 million and $3.21 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.96 or 0.00908180 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,685,461,680 coins and its circulating supply is 12,285,461,680 coins. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

