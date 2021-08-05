Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,744,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,523. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.42. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

