Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $370.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.21. 513,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,003. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.42. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.