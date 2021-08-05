Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,425,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,265,000 after acquiring an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 592,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

