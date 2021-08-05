World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $219.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $244,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,996 shares of company stock worth $3,639,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in World Acceptance by 59.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $320,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 28.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 11.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
