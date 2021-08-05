World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $219.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,400. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $195.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $244,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,996 shares of company stock worth $3,639,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in World Acceptance by 59.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $320,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 28.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 11.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.