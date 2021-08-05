Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTKWY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.20. 22,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.04. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.