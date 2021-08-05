Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Down 5.9%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $277.00 and last traded at $277.00. Approximately 22,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 688,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.36.

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $93,902,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $51,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

