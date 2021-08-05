William Blair Weighs in on Terex Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

NYSE:TEX opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.22. Terex has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 782.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $17,440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 337,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 214,968 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

