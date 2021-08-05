William Blair Comments on Ameresco, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.08%.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Ameresco stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,877 shares of company stock worth $2,730,372. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

