Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%.

Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 5,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

