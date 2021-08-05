WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce sales of $17.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $71.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million.

WHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,961. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $312.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

