Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading Up 19.7% This Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $963.24 or 0.02348283 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $8.56 million and $445,847.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00046723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00102592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00141115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,988.29 or 0.99925592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.97 or 0.00823930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

