Wheels Up Experience (UP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

UP opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Several brokerages have commented on UP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

