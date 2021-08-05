Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.51. 63,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

