WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Cut to $250.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target cut by Barclays from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.67.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $178.30 on Monday. WEX has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 55.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.