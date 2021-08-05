Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 110.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

