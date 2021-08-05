Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE MNP traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

