Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
NYSE MNP traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $16.90.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.