Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE HYI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,775. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

