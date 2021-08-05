Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,508. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

