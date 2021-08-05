Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of NYSE:EMD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,508. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
