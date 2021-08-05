West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce $684.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $548.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $428.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $430.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

