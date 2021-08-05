West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $497.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $65,032.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,428 shares of company stock worth $129,043. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55,513 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

