WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.
Several research firms have weighed in on WCC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.88.
Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $113.10.
In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
