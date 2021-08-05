WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.88.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $113.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

