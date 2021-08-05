WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCC. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $105.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.34. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that WESCO International will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

