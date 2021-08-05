Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Welltower by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 70,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,767. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

