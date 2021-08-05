Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $275.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

