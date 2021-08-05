Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Immatics (IMTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Immatics (NASDAQ: IMTX):

8/3/2021 – Immatics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

7/28/2021 – Immatics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

7/27/2021 – Immatics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

7/21/2021 – Immatics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

7/15/2021 – Immatics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Immatics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Shares of IMTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.09. 1,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,126. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 34.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

