Wedbush Increases Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $25.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.72.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $20.39 on Monday. Navient has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Navient by 8.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 16.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 53,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Navient by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Navient by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

