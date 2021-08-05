WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,339 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $80,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $95.29. 11,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,465. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

