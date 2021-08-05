Wealthpoint LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period.

VOT traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $243.79. 675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,381. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $242.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

