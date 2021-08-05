Wealthpoint LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthpoint LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,199,000.

VOO traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $405.22. 239,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,392. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

