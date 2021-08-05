Wealthpoint LLC Buys 2,747 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 137,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,648. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

