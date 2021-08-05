Wealthpoint LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,187,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,370,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,226,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $702,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,715. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.