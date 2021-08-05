Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $251.05

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $251.05, but opened at $235.00. Wayfair shares last traded at $265.34, with a volume of 42,096 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,752 shares of company stock worth $3,207,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

