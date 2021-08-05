WAX Reaches Market Cap of $281.18 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. WAX has a market cap of $281.18 million and $18.06 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001044 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00094897 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,766,911,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,693,128,918 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

