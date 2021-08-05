Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.53

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.53 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.48). Watchstone Group shares last traded at GBX 40.22 ($0.53), with a volume of 364 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41.

Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

