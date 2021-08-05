WandX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $464.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One WandX coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded down 61.5% against the dollar. WandX has a total market capitalization of $85,925.72 and $464.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

