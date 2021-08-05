Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.0% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.08. 567,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,303,063. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.36. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $406.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.