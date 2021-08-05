Wall Street Games Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.36 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and $6.36 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00145389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.70 or 0.99519540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.78 or 0.00851109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars.

