Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €139.91 ($164.60).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €126.00 ($148.24). The company had a trading volume of 52,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 52-week high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €130.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.