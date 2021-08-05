W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $439.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $336.91 and a 52-week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.