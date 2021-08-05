W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $439.35 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $336.91 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

